Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Katsu, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 West Nile Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 13.
And Oriental Express, a takeaway at 155 Springburn Way, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 13.