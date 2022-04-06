Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Catering Academy Glasgow Kelvin College-East Campus, at 2 Haghill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 8.
And Test For Demo, at 727 London Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 8.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,326 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,168 (88%) have pass ratings and 158 (12%) require improvement.