Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

Both establishments have been given improvement required ratings.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Bar Soba, at 79 Albion Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 7.

And Papa Joes, at 127 Dalsetter Avenue, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 7.