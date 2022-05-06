Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:32 am

Both establishments have been given improvement required ratings.

Bar Soba, at 79 Albion Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 7.

And Papa Joes, at 127 Dalsetter Avenue, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 7.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,320 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,165 (88%) have pass ratings and 155 (12%) require improvement.

