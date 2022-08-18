Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Happy Meals, at 10 Back Causeway, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 20.
And Parkhead Cross Cafe / The Coffee Club, at 1417 Gallowgate, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 20.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,337 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,184 (89%) have pass ratings and 153 (11%) require improvement.