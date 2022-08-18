Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Happy Meals, at 10 Back Causeway, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 20.

And Parkhead Cross Cafe / The Coffee Club, at 1417 Gallowgate, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 20.