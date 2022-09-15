Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
PI Cafe, at 860 Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 17.
And The Chicken Palace, at 18 Gibson Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 17.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,181 (87%) have pass ratings and 170 (13%) require improvement.