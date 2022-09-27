Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Apocom Kitchen, at 1391 Gallowgate, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 29.

And Himalaya Restaurants (Glasgow) Ltd, at 1878b Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 29.