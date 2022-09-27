Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Apocom Kitchen, at 1391 Gallowgate, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 29.
And Himalaya Restaurants (Glasgow) Ltd, at 1878b Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 29.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,353 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,185 (88%) have pass ratings and 168 (12%) require improvement.