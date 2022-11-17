Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Banh Mi and Tea, at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 19.
And The Amsterdam, at 108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 19.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,191 (88%) have pass ratings and 160 (12%) require improvement.