Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Banh Mi and Tea, at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 19.

And The Amsterdam, at 108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 19.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,191 (88%) have pass ratings and 160 (12%) require improvement.