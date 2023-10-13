Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Kuma Kuma, at 575 Duke Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 14.

And Sacred Tum Tacos, at 522 Victoria Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 14.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,413 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,263 (89%) have pass ratings and 150 (11%) require improvement.