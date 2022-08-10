Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert, at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 12.
And Ruby's, at 1767 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 12.
It means that of Glasgow's 727 takeaways with ratings, 599 (82%) have pass ratings and 128 (18%) require improvement.