Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert, at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 12.

And Ruby's, at 1767 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 12.