Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Bagel Mania, at 195 Byres Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 6.

And Dolce Vita, at 1581 Shettleston Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 6.