Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

178 Chinese Takeaway, at 1781 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 11.

And Melton Johns, at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 11.