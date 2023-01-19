Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Raja's Peri Peri, at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 21.
Advertisement
And Tasty House, at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 21.
It means that of Glasgow's 736 takeaways with ratings, 619 (84%) have pass ratings and 117 (16%) require improvement.