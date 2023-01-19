Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Raja's Peri Peri, at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 21.

And Tasty House, at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 21.

It means that of Glasgow's 736 takeaways with ratings, 619 (84%) have pass ratings and 117 (16%) require improvement.