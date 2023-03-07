Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

G Town Grill, at 74 Calder Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 6.

And Jaconelli's Fast Food, at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 6.