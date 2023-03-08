Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Kashmir Grill, at 666 Eglinton Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 7.

And Original Chillies, at 325 Nitshill Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 7.

It means that of Glasgow's 733 takeaways with ratings, 619 (84%) have pass ratings and 114 (16%) require improvement.