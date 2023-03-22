Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Kebabish, at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 21.
And New Jade, at 2322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 21.
It means that of Glasgow's 731 takeaways with ratings, 617 (84%) have pass ratings and 114 (16%) require improvement.