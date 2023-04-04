Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

Register
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Hong Kong, at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 6.

And Pizza Crolla, at 99 Hope Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 6.

It means that of Glasgow's 724 takeaways with ratings, 617 (85%) have pass ratings and 107 (15%) require improvement.