Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Hong Kong, at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 6.

And Pizza Crolla, at 99 Hope Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 6.