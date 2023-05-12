Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Sizzle And Spice, at 1849 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 13.
And Tasty House, at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 13.
It means that of Glasgow's 723 takeaways with ratings, 615 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.