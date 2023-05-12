Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Sizzle And Spice, at 1849 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 13.

And Tasty House, at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 13.

It means that of Glasgow's 723 takeaways with ratings, 615 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.