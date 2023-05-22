Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Chunky Chicken, at 532 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 21.

And Raja's Pizza Barr, at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 21.