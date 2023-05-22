Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Chunky Chicken, at 532 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 21.

And Raja's Pizza Barr, at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 21.

It means that of Glasgow's 724 takeaways with ratings, 616 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.