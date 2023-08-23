Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow takeaways

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
Turquoise, at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 25.

And The Chippy, at 758 Anniesland Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 24.

It means that of Glasgow's 726 takeaways with ratings, 622 (86%) have pass ratings and 104 (14%) require improvement.