Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Mosob Bar and Restaurant at 56 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5
• Improvement Required: Tony Macaroni at 20 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on October 5
• Improvement Required: Wongs Restaurant at 920 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Kashmir Grill at 666 Eglinton Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5