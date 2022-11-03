Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Mosob Bar and Restaurant at 56 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    • Improvement Required: Tony Macaroni at 20 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    • Improvement Required: Wongs Restaurant at 920 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Kashmir Grill at 666 Eglinton Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5