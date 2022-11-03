Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Mosob Bar and Restaurant at 56 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

• Improvement Required: Tony Macaroni at 20 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on October 5

• Improvement Required: Wongs Restaurant at 920 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on October 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: