Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Cake Make Star Coffee Patisserie at 332 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

    • Improvement Required: Mo's Cafe at 89 Woodneuk Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Clutha And Victoria Bar at 159 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on September 29

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Akiko at 5 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on September 29