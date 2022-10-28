Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Improvement Required: Cake Make Star Coffee Patisserie at 332 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

• Improvement Required: Mo's Cafe at 89 Woodneuk Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Clutha And Victoria Bar at 159 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: