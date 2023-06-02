Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Improvement Required: Baillieston St Andrews Church Cafe at 2 Bredisholm Drive, Glasgow; rated on May 4

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Improvement Required: Cafe Sono at 245 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 4