Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Baillieston St Andrews Church Cafe at 2 Bredisholm Drive, Glasgow; rated on May 4

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Cafe Sono at 245 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 4

    • Improvement Required: Pasta Italiana at 1092 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on May 4