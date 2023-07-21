Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on June 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Bombay Mix at 1911 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22
• Improvement Required: Halal Kebab House at 164 Albert Drive, Glasgow; rated on June 22