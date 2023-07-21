Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on June 22

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Bombay Mix at 1911 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

    • Improvement Required: Halal Kebab House at 164 Albert Drive, Glasgow; rated on June 22