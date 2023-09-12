Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Glaschu at 32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on August 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Improvement Required: Lock 27 at 1100 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14

    • Improvement Required: The Drum Bar at 1073 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14