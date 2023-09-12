Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Glaschu at 32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Improvement Required: Lock 27 at 1100 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14
• Improvement Required: The Drum Bar at 1073 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14