Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Cafe Dougalli at 187 Hyndland Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5
• Improvement Required: Karahi Palace at 51 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Sher Gill's at 739 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5