Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Desi Dhaba Chaiwala at 21 Forth Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27

    • Improvement Required: Pinch Of Taste at 13 Appin Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Brave Bakers at 112 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on October 27