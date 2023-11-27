Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Desi Dhaba Chaiwala at 21 Forth Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27
• Improvement Required: Pinch Of Taste at 13 Appin Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Brave Bakers at 112 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on October 27