Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: The Chaat Corner at 516 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Deli-ish at 1915 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7
• Improvement Required: Wok This Way Thai And Cantonese Cuisine at 3 Torbreck Street, Glasgow; rated on November 7