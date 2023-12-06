Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: The Chaat Corner at 516 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Deli-ish at 1915 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 7

    • Improvement Required: Wok This Way Thai And Cantonese Cuisine at 3 Torbreck Street, Glasgow; rated on November 7