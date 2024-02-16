Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Ashoka Finneston at 1284 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Freddies Food Club at 135 Garscadden Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Improvement Required: Super Wok at 48 Allanton Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 18