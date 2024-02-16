Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Ashoka Finneston at 1284 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Freddies Food Club at 135 Garscadden Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Improvement Required: Super Wok at 48 Allanton Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 18