Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Cafe Etoile at 504 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: Grain And Grind at 742 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: Hub On The Hill at 174 Roystonhill, Glasgow; rated on July 11

It means that of Glasgow's 1,384 similar establishments with ratings, 1,243 (90%) have pass ratings and 141 (10%) require improvement.