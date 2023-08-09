Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Cafe Etoile at 504 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: Grain And Grind at 742 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: Hub On The Hill at 174 Roystonhill, Glasgow; rated on July 11