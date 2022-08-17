Edit Account-Sign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:22 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Levy (Retail Kiosks), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 150 Edmiston Drive, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 19.

And Lucky Cottage, a takeaway at 96 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 19.