Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:15 am

Old Harmony Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 881 Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 22.

And 279 Cafe Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 279 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 22.