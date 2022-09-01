Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Elder Cafe And Dessert, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1020b Govan Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 3.
And Stefanos Fastfood, a takeaway at 301 Drumry Road East, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 3.