Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
43 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

365 Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 343 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 14.

And Zam Zam Gril, a takeaway at 354 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 14.