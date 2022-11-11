Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago

The Admiral Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 13.

And Chunky Chicken, a takeaway at 532 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 13.