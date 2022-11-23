Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Italian Caffe Enoteca, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 92 Albion Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 25.

And Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert, a takeaway at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 25.