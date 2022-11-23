Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Italian Caffe Enoteca, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 92 Albion Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 25.
And Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert, a takeaway at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 25.