Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Bacchus, a pub, bar or nightclub at 80 Glassford Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 1.
And Cafe Euro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 549 Duke Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 1.