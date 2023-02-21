Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Times Square, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 St Enoch Square, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 23.
And Turquoise, a takeaway at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 23.