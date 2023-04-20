Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Palomino, a pub, bar or nightclub at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 22.
And Shawarma Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 345 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 22.