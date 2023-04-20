Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Palomino, a pub, bar or nightclub at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 22.

And Shawarma Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 345 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 22.