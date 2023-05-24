Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Duo Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 25.
And Afro-Bite On Demand, a takeaway at 189 Springburn Way, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 25.