Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Riki's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 381 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 23.

And Honeymoon, a takeaway at 226 Battlefield Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 23.