Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Riki's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 381 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 23.
And Honeymoon, a takeaway at 226 Battlefield Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 23.