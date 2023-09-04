Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Amber Regent, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 West Regent Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 5.

And Melton Johns, a takeaway at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 4.