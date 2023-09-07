Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison
‘National Incident’ reported in Glasgow Airport as Police search
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Palomino, a pub, bar or nightclub at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 9.

And Yadgar Kebab House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 144 Calder Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 9.