Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Kilmurry and Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 212 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 15.

And Golden View Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 306 Dyke Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 15.