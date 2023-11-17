Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Bee's Knees Cafe Ltd., a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 83 Bowman Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 19.
And I-Chai Express, a takeaway at 944 Crow Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 19.