Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Bee's Knees Cafe Ltd., a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 83 Bowman Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 19.

And I-Chai Express, a takeaway at 944 Crow Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 19.