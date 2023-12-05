Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Urban Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 451 Lawmoor Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 6.
And Bangin Burgers Glasgow, a takeaway at 571 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 6.