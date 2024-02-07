Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Shahi Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 452 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 9.
And Turquoise, a takeaway at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 9.