Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
Shahi Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 452 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 9.

And Turquoise, a takeaway at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 9.