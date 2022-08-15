Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Homemade At No 11, at 11 Dowanhill Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 15.
And Light Bite, at 17 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 15.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,184 (89%) have pass ratings and 151 (11%) require improvement.