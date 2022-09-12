Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Cafe Sina, at 424 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 12.

And Oscar and Holly's, at 301 Crow Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 12.