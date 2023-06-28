Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Nanakusa, at 441 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 30.
And The Vintage At Drygate, at 85 Drygate, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 30.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,368 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,228 (90%) have pass ratings and 140 (10%) require improvement.