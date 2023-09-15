Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Nanakusa, at 441 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Scomelette, at 84 Victoria Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 17.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,406 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,256 (89%) have pass ratings and 150 (11%) require improvement.